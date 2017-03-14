People were baffled by the 123 who voted against female membership at Muirfield golf club

Muirfield golf club’s decision to admit female members was clearly the right one, but it hasn’t won everybody round.

The poll saw 498 members vote in favour of the measure, with 123 opposing it – that’s 80.2% to 19.8%.

BREAKING: Founded in 1744, Muirfield golf club will finally allow female members with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/xkhR152GZD — Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) March 14, 2017

The R&A had removed Muirfield from the list of potential venues at which the Open, one of golf’s four major events, could be held, after a club vote failed to admit female members last year.

Unsurprisingly, as soon as the welcome result was announced, the R&A reversed its position.

In light of today’s decision by the Honourable Company we can confirm that Muirfield will become a venue for @TheOpen once again. pic.twitter.com/hlGK33vcXS — The R&A (@RandA) March 14, 2017

Given a second chance, Muirfield votes to admit women and, just like that, the R&A announces Muirfield is back in the Open rota. — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) March 14, 2017

It’s fair to say, however, that people were far from happy when it was revealed who had voted for what.

How wonderful, how enlightened, how revolutionary. ONLY 1 in 5 of the Muirfield members believe that females should not be allowed to join — James Corrigan (@jcorrigangolf) March 14, 2017

Previously, women had been allowed to use the clubhouse and course as visitors or guests.

However, it was hard to escape the fact that it took being removed from the list of potential Open venues for change to occur, and even then, 123 men still voted no.

So that's 123 men who didn't care about Muirfield ever hosting The Open again, just so long as they didn't have to have female members. Wow. — Natalie Pirks (@Natpirks) March 14, 2017

Sarcastic applause for Muirfield; way too late & has only happened after the humiliation of being stripped as an Open Venue. — Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) March 14, 2017

Some believed the vote put an end to the matter…

Astounding 20% of Muirfield members still didn’t want women members - but issue is now put to rest and great course returns to Open rota — Iain Carter (@iaincartergolf) March 14, 2017

…while others looked at it from another angle.

Still 20% at Muirfield don't want women members - and how many only voted for the Open? Would you really want 2 join that club if female? — Charlie Lemay (@charlielemay) March 14, 2017

Either way – at least the option is there now.