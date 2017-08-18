People start #McGregorChallenge by imitating the Dubliner's funny warm up move

Conor McGregor's warm-up has attracted huge attention online and it is about to start a new craze, writes Ciara Phelan.

People from all around the world are obsessed with almost everything the Dubliner says or does but this time, this trend is very different.

Social media users are now imitating the MMA's fighters warm-up moves and are calling it the McGregor challenge.

Videos have appeared on Instagram with the hashtag #mcgregorchallenge and users are tagging their friends to participate in the so called 'challenge' which McGregor may not even know about yet.

Boxing champion Terence Crawford has been one of the first to upload a video and he has challenged all other boxers to do the same.

I challenge all boxers to the McGregor Challenge @stevennelsonboxing @redder402 @coach_chet_ A post shared by Terence Bud Crawford (@tbudcrawford) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

It is a lot better if you add some music.

And then one man decided to add nunchunks…

The secret behind Conor mcgregor training movement....nunchucks attack😄! but seriously, this movement is great for warmup, coordination and mainly to practice your looseness. A post shared by Shaolin Heibao (@heibaokon) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:43am PDT

I accept the McGregor challenge @tbudcrawford @ryan_josephh @boogy1hunnid #mcgregorchallenge #whynot A post shared by Isaac B. (@ibboxing) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

One user online said the Notorious' move is similar to that of an octopus, which Conor may not be too happy out.