People start #McGregorChallenge by imitating the Dubliner's funny warm up move
Conor McGregor's warm-up has attracted huge attention online and it is about to start a new craze, writes Ciara Phelan.
People from all around the world are obsessed with almost everything the Dubliner says or does but this time, this trend is very different.
Social media users are now imitating the MMA's fighters warm-up moves and are calling it the McGregor challenge.
Videos have appeared on Instagram with the hashtag #mcgregorchallenge and users are tagging their friends to participate in the so called 'challenge' which McGregor may not even know about yet.
Boxing champion Terence Crawford has been one of the first to upload a video and he has challenged all other boxers to do the same.
@tbudcrawford boxclub innsbruck joins the conor mcgregor challenge at 2400m altitude :-). Who can beat that view? We appreciate the skills of mayweather but I don't think he deserves the 50-0 so we're cheering for the 49-1, go mcgregor! #conormcgregor #thenotoriousmma #mcgregorchallenge #bci #teamavdic @edinavdic_ @esadavdic_ @jereibk @toni_g02
It is a lot better if you add some music.
#mcgregorchallenge accepted 👀 pic.twitter.com/lWROmML8vC— Alex Mallari Jr (@AlexMallariJr) August 14, 2017
And then one man decided to add nunchunks…
One user online said the Notorious' move is similar to that of an octopus, which Conor may not be too happy out.
