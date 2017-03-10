People loved CJ Stander barrelling down the line against Wales

In the first half of Ireland's clash with Wales, on the high points was CJ Stander showing why he is so loved.

Picking up a loose pass Stander went on a storming run down the line, going passed Scott Williams before steamrolling Leigh Halfpenny.

The man's strength is incredible.

He also got the off-load away.

Lomu-esque indeed.
By Steve Neville

