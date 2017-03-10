People loved CJ Stander barrelling down the line against Wales

In the first half of Ireland's clash with Wales, on the high points was CJ Stander showing why he is so loved.

Picking up a loose pass Stander went on a storming run down the line, going passed Scott Williams before steamrolling Leigh Halfpenny.

The man's strength is incredible.

CJ Stander running like Jonah. This is why he's in contention for the Lions #WALvIRE #RBS6Nations pic.twitter.com/4Gu8B6KXnX — Christy Doran (@ChristypDoran) March 10, 2017

He also got the off-load away.

I'd rather stand in front of a train than stand in front of CJ stander! #WALvIRE #SixNations ☘️ — Adum (@adamosullivan98) March 10, 2017

CJ Stander in full flight. Nothing short of terrifying. Holy shit. Absolute beast. #6Nations — Tom May (@TomMay1) March 10, 2017

Wouldn't ever want to get in the way of CJ Stander at full tilt with his eyes on the try- line. Lomu-esque 💪🏻💪🏻 — Emma Thurston (@EmmaThurston23) March 10, 2017

Lomu-esque indeed.