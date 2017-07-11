People have a lot to say about James Rodriguez’s shock loan move to Bayern Munich

James Rodriguez has joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal, a move that’s come completely out of nowhere.

James Rodriguez to Bayern Munich out of absolutely nowhere. pic.twitter.com/JDE1aDbuBh — GF (@GianlucaFresh) July 11, 2017

The Real Madrid star has featured regularly in the gossip columns throughout the transfer window, with most expecting him to end the summer as a Manchester United or Chelsea player.

So naturally, news of the Colombian’s move has taken a number of people by surprise.

But it’s top work from Bayern, who have got their business done with minimal fuss and announced it with a tweet referencing *that* terrible headline from the 2014 World Cup.

The German giants, managed by former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, will have the option to buy the Colombia international in 2019.

The 25-year-old had fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu to such an extent that he was left out of their squad for the Champions League final in June – but his record since joining Madrid has been exemplary.

James Rodríguez: Has registered an assist more frequently (every 184.6 mins) than any other La Liga player since August 2014 (15+ assists) pic.twitter.com/HxGGzk9EMO — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 11, 2017

James Rodriguez has been involved in more LaLiga goals (55) than any other midfielder since joining Real Madrid.



28 goals ⚽️

27 assists 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/iRt9qlUyly — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2017

And that left foot…

James Rodríguez joins Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal...



One of the best left pegs in world football 😍



Love an assist 🎯 pic.twitter.com/hDT6P0MI5g — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) July 11, 2017

He should provide plenty of ammunition for Robert Lewandowski – and he’ll join a stellar cast of attacking midfield players already in Munich, including Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa.

It has been reported that Bayern will be paying 5 million euros each year for Rodriguez, with an option to buy him for 35.2 million euros at the end of his loan.

While not confirmed by either club, that’s got people talking…

Bayern Munich could spend €45m on James Rodríguez - including the annual loan fee.



Swansea just rejected a £40m bid for Gylfi Sigurðsson. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 11, 2017

Chelsea and Man United had been linked with a move for Rodriguez this summer but it was reported that Real were asking for around £70 million.

Rodriguez is set to link up with the Bayern squad immediately and travel with his new team-mates on the club’s tour of China and Singapore.