People are wondering whether Jose Mourinho was actually happy about winning the EFL Cup

Phew – after winning a phenomenal EFL Cup final 3-2 against Southampton, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was sure to be delighted, wasn’t he?

Mourinho first MUFC manager to win a major trophy in his first season. But looking like someone ran over his cat — Matt Dickinson (@DickinsonTimes) February 26, 2017

Mourinho’s side had gone from 2-0 up to 2-2, only for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score late on with a header.

That’s got to warrant a grin, hasn’t it Jose?

When will Jose smile? — John Brewin (@JohnBrewinESPN) February 26, 2017

Understand Mourinho saying he's not wanting to take limelight from his players but he could at least look a little happier 😂🙈 #EFLCupFinal — Michelle Owen (@MichelleOwen7) February 26, 2017

It was a strange sight, as the United players enjoyed their success, to see Mourinho looking so down.

José Mourinho doesn't look happy, but he's first Manchester United manager to win a trophy in his first season at the club — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) February 26, 2017

Mourinho looks so grumpy — Alex (@alexllyod92) February 26, 2017

Some fans felt that the Portuguese manager, who has won two Champions League titles, could have made a bit more of an effort.

Bit disappointed in Mourinho if I'm honest. Didn't even smile. Even if it's not happy with performance, it's a cup final. Liven up. — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) February 26, 2017

It was a good day for Mourinho’s personal statistics as well.

Jose Mourinho wins his 4th @EFLCup Final & joins Joe Mercer, Ron Atkinson & George Graham to win the trophy with different clubs pic.twitter.com/V8bypZ3jDP — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 26, 2017

The former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager mentioned that he was emotional, so maybe he was just feeling pensive.

Jose Mourinho: "I'm emotional. It's not easy to win titles so many times. This was a game that I was feeling the difficulty." pic.twitter.com/0e5AbtS3Vn — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 26, 2017

Meanwhile, some fans understood their manager’s reaction.

I'm glad Mourinho didn't look entirely happy. Doesn't want the players to become complacent, we have a treble to win. — José (@MourinhoMindset) February 26, 2017

We've just won a trophy and Mourinho is still angry about how badly we played. That's the winning mentality we've lacked since SAF retired — Ahsan (@Ahsi_7) February 26, 2017

Perhaps he’ll celebrate if he achieves the treble of FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League this season. Perhaps.