People are wondering whether Jose Mourinho was actually happy about winning the EFL Cup

Back to Sport Home

Phew – after winning a phenomenal EFL Cup final 3-2 against Southampton, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was sure to be delighted, wasn’t he?

Mourinho’s side had gone from 2-0 up to 2-2, only for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score late on with a header.

That’s got to warrant a grin, hasn’t it Jose?

It was a strange sight, as the United players enjoyed their success, to see Mourinho looking so down.

Some fans felt that the Portuguese manager, who has won two Champions League titles, could have made a bit more of an effort.

It was a good day for Mourinho’s personal statistics as well.

The former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager mentioned that he was emotional, so maybe he was just feeling pensive.

Meanwhile, some fans understood their manager’s reaction.

Perhaps he’ll celebrate if he achieves the treble of FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League this season. Perhaps.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, EFL Cup, EFL Cup final, Football, Jose Mourinho, Manchester United, Southampton

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport