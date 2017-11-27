People are thrilled that Ireland's Joy Neville won World Rugby Referee of the Year

Joy Neville has won World Rugby’s Referee of the Year at a ceremony in Monaco.

The former Ireland international was the first female to head-referee a top-level European game. She has also overseen the Women’s World Cup final and a men’s international game.

"It's a dream come true" - Joy Neville on winning the World Rugby Referee Award #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/2uFfK4EO07 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 26, 2017

Neville told reporters after the World Rugby Awards ceremony: “If you asked me three years ago whether this was even a possibility… I probably would have said ‘not a hope’.”

The Limerick referee retired from playing professional rugby in 2013 after helping Ireland to the Six Nations Grand Slam title.

Since then her astronomic rise in the world of refereeing has encouraged women and girls across the game, many of whom shared their delight for her on Twitter.

Onwards and upwards for women's rugby, incredible stuff from Joy Neville 👏 https://t.co/DTKuhcpBep — Aisling Fagan (@thee_faganator) November 26, 2017

What an unbelievable end to a remarkable year for Joy Neville . No doubt she'll be her usual humble self, but this is HUGE! Well done @JoyNevilleRef 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/sE14VIhyUu — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) November 26, 2017

love that joy neville has won referee of the year, not only an outstanding ref but paving the way for women everywhere 💚💚 — Patti (@_PatriciaV_) November 26, 2017

Congratulations to Joy Neville on winning the World Rugby referee of year award! Fantastic to see a female official take charge of the women's rugby World Cup final this year and of a professional European game for the first time. Great to see more women taking up the whistle! — Alex Lambe 🏉 (@RugbyLambo) November 26, 2017

“It’s all about knocking those hurdles down,” she said on receiving the award.

“It’s all about breaking the barriers and creating opportunities for others.”

It looks as if Neville’s trajectory is going to continue towards the stars. Her next goals are to head-referee in the Pro 14 league, and the Six Nations.