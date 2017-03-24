People are sending their best wishes to Seamus Coleman after THAT tackle

The 0-0 draw tonight wasn't the worst thing about the Ireland V Wales game.

That came in the form of a tackle by Wales' Neil Taylor on Seamus Coleman, which left the Irishman with a broken leg.

Shortly after the final whistle, Irish manager Martin O'Neill had this to say about Coleman.

“It is a bad break, and he (Seamus) has gone to the hospital now this minute.

“It is a real, real shame for the lad. Brilliant player, brilliant character, We are all devastated for him."

'We’re all devastated for him' - Martin O'Neill is distraught after Seamus Coleman's dreadful injury via @RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/A7NPg9CWLb — RTÉ (@rte) March 24, 2017

Fans and the good folks on Twitter have been sending their support to the Irish defender, wishing him a speedy recovery.

RT for Seamus Coleman. pic.twitter.com/w2MR1FUqRE — Will Sliney (@WillSliney) March 24, 2017

Sincere Best wishes,Seamus Coleman-unquestionably one of the most charming & warm people in Irish sport -a top role model.@FAIreland #COYBIG — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) March 24, 2017

We'd like to send our best wishes to Seamus Coleman following his injury this evening. Get well soon, Seamus. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/kYwcPBAsC0 — FAIreland (@FAIreland) March 24, 2017

Hope seamus Coleman gets better soon. Horrible tackle — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 24, 2017

Stay strong Seamus Coleman. Every true football fan wishes you a strong recovery x pic.twitter.com/SJKrZgNF83 — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 24, 2017

My only thought tonight after the match is for Seamus Coleman. I can't imagine what he's going through right now. We're all thinking of you. — Rick O'Shea (@rickoshea) March 24, 2017

Can't talk about the draw!!absolutely gutted for Seamus Coleman!horrible break!It always seems to happen to the good guys!! — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) March 24, 2017

Horrific what happened to Seamus Coleman tonight . Hope he recovers well — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 24, 2017

Thinking of Seamus Coleman after that incident - it was horrific!! — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) March 24, 2017