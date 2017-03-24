People are sending their best wishes to Seamus Coleman after THAT tackle

The 0-0 draw tonight wasn't the worst thing about the Ireland V Wales game.

That came in the form of a tackle by Wales' Neil Taylor on Seamus Coleman, which left the Irishman with a broken leg.

Shortly after the final whistle, Irish manager Martin O'Neill had this to say about Coleman.

“It is a bad break, and he (Seamus) has gone to the hospital now this minute.

“It is a real, real shame for the lad. Brilliant player, brilliant character, We are all devastated for him."

Fans and the good folks on Twitter have been sending their support to the Irish defender, wishing him a speedy recovery.
By Greg Murphy

