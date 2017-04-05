People are pretty underwhelmed by Man United's unbeaten record after their late equaliser against Everton

After drama against Everton in the shape of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty, Manchester United are incredibly unbeaten in the league for 20 games, and almost half a year.

Late, late drama at Old Trafford as Ibrahimovic's penalty seals a point for the hosts #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/OPHnbYtLHk — Premier League (@premierleague) April 4, 2017

Their last league defeat came against Chelsea in October, but the streak comes with a caveat: of those 20 games, half have been draws.

More specifically, many of those have been home draws, with United dropping points against Bournemouth, West Brom and the Toffees in the past month.

20 matches unbeaten now, Manchester United. The excitement never stops — John Brewin (@JohnBrewinESPN) April 4, 2017

It will be curtains for Manchester United if they don't stop drawing at home. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 4, 2017

Manchester United's unbeaten run is meaningless if the majority of it contains D's instead of W's. — Naveen Ullal (@UllalIBT) April 4, 2017

So while their rivals have lost many games between them in the time Jose Mourinho’s men have lost none, they haven’t made up much ground on their opponents.

Manchester United have gone 20 games unbeaten since October, and have moved from 6th place to... 5th place. — Coral (@Coral) April 4, 2017

Unsurprisingly, United have drawn the most games of any team in the division.

9 - Man Utd have drawn 9 of their opening 16 home league games - only once have they've drawn more at this stage (10 in 1980/81). Stalemate. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2017

Sitting just four points outside the top four however, there’s still a chance all those hard-earned points could add up to a Champions League place.

Those draws could prove awfully handy on the final day of the season.