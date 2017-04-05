People are pretty underwhelmed by Man United's unbeaten record after their late equaliser against Everton

After drama against Everton in the shape of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty, Manchester United are incredibly unbeaten in the league for 20 games, and almost half a year.

Their last league defeat came against Chelsea in October, but the streak comes with a caveat: of those 20 games, half have been draws.

More specifically, many of those have been home draws, with United dropping points against Bournemouth, West Brom and the Toffees in the past month.

So while their rivals have lost many games between them in the time Jose Mourinho’s men have lost none, they haven’t made up much ground on their opponents.

Unsurprisingly, United have drawn the most games of any team in the division.

Sitting just four points outside the top four however, there’s still a chance all those hard-earned points could add up to a Champions League place.

Those draws could prove awfully handy on the final day of the season.
