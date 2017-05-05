People are already placing big bets on Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather

The saga surrounding Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor just got more interesting.

There is still no official sign of a bout between the two taking place, with negotiations apparently proving quite difficult, but according to ESPN people in Las Vegas are already putting big money on the fight.

(Brian Lawless/PA)

The fact the fight may not even happen doesn’t seem to be stopping people from placing their bets now – the Westgate SuperBook has reportedly taken more than $10,000 in bets on the fight already.

Interestingly, 40 of the first 42 bets placed at the SuperBook on the fight were on McGregor, according to ESPN – although, of course, a lot could change as the McGregor/Mayweather saga continues.

(Steven Paston/PA)

Station Casinos, also in Vegas, reportedly opened betting on the fight on Monday too.

The bookies are preparing for the eventuality of the bout not ever taking place, though – all bets will be refunded if the fight hasn’t happened by May 13 2018, or if it takes place in a different form to a boxing match.