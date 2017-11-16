People absolutely love what Ebbsfleet United have done with Yado Mambo’s shirt number

Being a National League defender doesn’t usually get you much attention, so for Ebbsfleet United’s Yado Mambo to be the talk of Twitter, something unusual must have happened.

Well, unusual to the rest of us that is – it turns out Ebbsfleet and their fans have long known about Mambo’s incongruous shirt number.

It just took the rest of us a while to catch up.

Well this is finally going viral (a whole six years after every Fleet fans had already heard it for the thousandth time!). It's Dave Winfield I feel sorry for. #SaveDavesNo5Shirt #eufc @TwitterMoments pic.twitter.com/63i8VEOZP8 — Ebbsfleet United FC (@EUFCofficial) November 13, 2017

Yes, the number five shirt really would have been more fitting for fans of Ebbsfleet and Lou Bega’s 1999 number one hit Mambo No 5 – something that really has grabbed the public’s attention.

I'll be live on BBC Radio Kent for talks about this Shirt number at 4:30pm😂😂 #Wow — Yado Mambo (@MistarrYads) November 13, 2017

With social media users suggesting the club change the defender’s shirt number, despite the number five belonging to centre-back Dave Winfield, the Us look like they’ve found a perfect solution.

Direct eBay link to bid on a one-off Mambo No.5 shirt all in aid of @ProstateUK is here: https://t.co/nHul2eotnj pic.twitter.com/CReY3KT5rf — Ebbsfleet United FC (@EUFCofficial) November 16, 2017

An exclusive shirt has been created with “Mambo 5” on the back, which will be auctioned off with a certificate of authenticity and a signed photograph of the defender holding the shirt.

The bidding on eBay began at £350 and will last for a week, with all proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK.

It’s fair to say the idea has gone down a treat on social media.

Bravo guys! Ebbsfleet win football twitter today! — Mind Kicks (@mindkicks) November 16, 2017

Brilliant idea 👏👏 — Jessica McQueen (@ebbsqueen) November 16, 2017

Fantastic 👍👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Mike (@Mike71000) November 16, 2017

It’s even been enough to persuade some to follow Ebbsfleet’s non-league fortunes.

And with one tweet, Ebbsfleet United become my non-league side. 😎 — Greg Oram (@greg_oram) November 16, 2017

If a player called Lou Bega ever becomes available, surely Ebbsfleet will get first refusal.