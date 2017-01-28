Pedro's incredible goal for Chelsea after running almost the full length of the pitch impressed the fans

Chelsea beat neighbours Brentford 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge and a hero emerged in the form of Pedro.

The Spain international scored in style after running almost the entire length of the pitch to take Michy Batshuayi’s pass.

And fans were mightily impressed:

(Steven Paston/EMPICS Sport)

His perfect pass also helped Ivanovic score Chelsea’s third goal:

The 29-year-old certainly has a lot to celebrate after bagging a well-deserved man of the match.

