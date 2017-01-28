Pedro's incredible goal for Chelsea after running almost the full length of the pitch impressed the fans

Chelsea beat neighbours Brentford 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge and a hero emerged in the form of Pedro.

The Spain international scored in style after running almost the entire length of the pitch to take Michy Batshuayi’s pass.

And fans were mightily impressed:

Pedro ran exactly 90 yards in the build-up to his goal. Incredible work-rate. — cfclive (@cfcIive) January 28, 2017

Pedro never stops running 😂 — Hakuna matata (@Simrettt) January 28, 2017

On FoxSport showing Pedro running off the ball for the goal 90 yards. — Ken Barkway (@KenBarkway) January 28, 2017

(Steven Paston/EMPICS Sport)

Pedro’s incredible running for Chelsea’s second goal v Brentford has to be

seen to be believed — GODFREY SUPERIOR (@Tsuperior1) January 28, 2017

Pedro running all day — Muddathir😎 (@muhammmadmuddat) January 28, 2017

His perfect pass also helped Ivanovic score Chelsea’s third goal:

Lovely of Pedro to reward Ivanovic's run with a pass. Powerful finish from the Serbian. #CHEBRE #FACup — Eric Krakauer (@bigsoccerheadNY) January 28, 2017

Ivanovic roars forward from right wing-back, takes Pedro's pass in his stride and thrashes his shot beyond Bentley! #CFCLive — João P H Albino (@albinojoaoph) January 28, 2017

Ivanovic helps start the counter and then shows his motivation to get on the end of Pedro's pass and score. 3-0.… https://t.co/kQWfMiSkao — cfclive (@cfcIive) January 28, 2017

The 29-year-old certainly has a lot to celebrate after bagging a well-deserved man of the match.