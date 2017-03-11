Pedro Caixinha confirmed as Rangers manager ahead of Old Firm derby

Pedro Caixinha has been confirmed as the new manager of Ladbrokes Premiership side Rangers on a three-year deal.

The 46-year-old Portuguese coach arrived at Glasgow Airport on a flight from Dubai at midday on Saturday and after evading the waiting media and fans was announced as the Light Blues' new boss just over three hours later.

Rangers agreed a deal with Al Gharafa on Thursday for the release of Caixinha, who moved to Qatar in 2015 after a successful spell with Santos Laguna, a Mexican club with close links to Celtic.

The former goalkeeper managed Uniao de Leiria and Nacional in his homeland after spells on the coaching staff at the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest and Saudi Arabia.

Graeme Murty will remain in the dugout for Sunday's derby with Celtic but Caixinha will watch from the stand and take his first training session on Monday morning.

He told the club's official website: "It is a great honour to join Rangers Football Club. This club has a great history and tradition and I am proud to follow in the footsteps of legendary Rangers managers like Walter Smith, Graeme Souness and Jock Wallace.

"Rangers is a name that is known worldwide and I am looking forward to forging a positive relationship with supporters and meeting the playing squad and staff at the club.

"I know there is a lot of hard work ahead and I assure all our fans that I will do all I can to provide a winning and entertaining Rangers team."

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said: "We are delighted to welcome Pedro to Rangers. We compiled a shortlist of high-quality candidates for the position but we knew after our initial meeting with Pedro that he was the right man to take this club forward.

"He is a man of great experience and authority and the board has no doubt he will help us achieve our long-term goals.

"I would like to thank the Rangers supporters for their patience throughout the process but we were determined to appoint the best candidate possible.

"I would also like to thank Graeme Murty for taking control of the first team. He will complete his duties at Celtic Park on Sunday before returning to his role with the Under-20s and Pedro will begin his work on Monday morning."