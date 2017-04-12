Paulo Dybala conquered Barcelona but it's his incredibly low socks that have everyone talking

Back to Sport Home

It seems that Barcelona just can’t get to grips with Champions League first legs, and they certainly couldn’t handle the exposed legs of Juventus’s star striker, Paulo Dybala.

The 23-year-old scored the Old Lady’s opening two goals in a 3-0 win against Barca, who will have been cruelly reminded of their 4-0 defeat against Paris St-Germain in the previous round.

And as impressive as that performance was, Dybala’s goals weren’t the only things attracting attention – his incredibly low socks got tongues wagging also.

Some admired the style of the man – it’s a look alright.

Others weren’t so keen – who knew socks could be so controversial?

Juve will travel to Barcelona as big favourites to progress to the semi-finals of the European competition, but we know you just want to see more of Dybala’s marvellous socks, so here’s a short gallery.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala
(Antonio Calanni/AP)

Those shin pads must be tiny – you’re not getting full coverage Paulo!

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala
(Alessandro Di Marco/AP)

We can’t deny it’s not a fashionable look, however – and let’s be honest, it’s not exactly hampering his performances, is it?

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala
(Antonio Calanni/AP)

More from us on Sock Watch next week.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Barcelona, Champions League, Football, Juventus, Paolo Dybala, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport