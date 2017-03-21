Paul Pogba's brothers were dancing on TV, so naturally Paul Pogba danced in his living room

Paul Pogba’s team, Manchester United, have finally made it out of sixth place in the Premier League – so why not have a dance?

The United number six was in what we presume to be his living room, when his brothers began dancing on the television – you know how it is.

Obviously Pogba joined in – they call it “La Pogbance”.

La pogbance eh eh eh ?????? @mathiaspogbaofficial @florentinpogbaofficial #pogbacksoon A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Amidst all the dancing, we couldn’t help but spot the Fifa ratings card Pogba has beside the TV, which is where we obviously keep ours.

Pogba’s older brothers, Mathias and Florentin, are twins, and they looked pretty in sync – just check the backstage footage for yourself.

Les jumeaux les plus fous 🕺🏾🕺🏾😂😂.. Bonne semaine mes gens 🇬🇧The craziest twins ever! Have a good week my people 🙌🏾@mathiaspogbaofficial @oudy_premierofficiel @marienblessed_ #pogbance #twins #wécestban A post shared by Florentin Pogba (@florentinpogbaofficial) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

But while Paul might be in a dancing mood, he still has a bit of work to do before catching up to this guy, who we rarely see on the dance floor.

James Milner now has 7 PL goals this season.



More than Paul Pogba, Kevin De Bruyne and Mesut Ozil.



Cost £0. pic.twitter.com/WjsNkeov90 — BigSport (@BigSportGB) March 19, 2017

Less dancing, more penalties, Paul.