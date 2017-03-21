Paul Pogba's brothers were dancing on TV, so naturally Paul Pogba danced along
Paul Pogba’s team, Manchester United, have finally made it out of sixth place in the Premier League – so why not have a dance?
The United number six was in what we presume to be his living room, when his brothers began dancing on the television – you know how it is.
Obviously Pogba joined in – they call it “La Pogbance”.
Amidst all the dancing, we couldn’t help but spot the Fifa ratings card Pogba has beside the TV, which is where we obviously keep ours.
Pogba’s older brothers, Mathias and Florentin, are twins, and they looked pretty in sync – just check the backstage footage for yourself.
But while Paul might be in a dancing mood, he still has a bit of work to do before catching up to this guy, who we rarely see on the dance floor.
James Milner now has 7 PL goals this season.— BigSport (@BigSportGB) March 19, 2017
More than Paul Pogba, Kevin De Bruyne and Mesut Ozil.
Cost £0. pic.twitter.com/WjsNkeov90
Less dancing, more penalties, Paul.
