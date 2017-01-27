Paul Pogba scored an outrageous winner with a pretty unlikely player in Man United's Fifa 17 tournament

Paul Pogba might have cost Manchester United a world-record fee, but after seeing his contributions on the computer-generated pitch, it’s clear the Frenchman is worth every penny.

That’s after he provided the decisive moment in Manchester United’s Fifa 17 tournament, after an outrageous winning goal with Ashley Young.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Pogba, David de Gea and Young took on Jesse Lingard, Daley Blind, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial – here’s how things unfolded.

Pogba is clearly into this from the start, making big tackles, while we’re not sure if Rooney’s not all that keen on Fifa or is just having an off day.

It came as no surprise to see Pogba take on a couple of players before dispatching the ball from 30 yards to seal the game, but we weren’t quite expecting Young to be the man he scored it with – we weren’t sure he would make the team to be perfectly honest.

Even Young – sat next to the Pogba – looked as if he couldn’t believe it.