Paul Pogba return from injury still unclear, Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he still doesn’t know when midfielder Paul Pogba will return from injury.

The club’s record signing has missed the last ten games with a hamstring problem.

It’s understood Pogba is making good progress, with rumours he could be back sooner than expected.

But Mourinho insists he’s not aware of a return date.

"I have no idea. Honestly. I have no idea. I am not in control of his recovery process. He is not training with me. He is on individual work."