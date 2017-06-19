Paul Pogba has defended AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on Twitter

Former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has posted on Twitter to defend 18-year-old goalkeeping star Gianluigi Donnarumma after an ugly incident at the European Under-21 Championship.

In Italy’s 2-0 group game win against Denmark, fans of the Azzurri threw handfuls of fake dollar bills at the 18-year-old after he rejected a new contract at AC Milan.

Play was briefly halted during Italy U21's game against Denmark as fans threw fake dollars at Gianluigi Donnarumma. 💵 pic.twitter.com/bryk1gdCuW — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 18, 2017

Donnarumma has made headlines due to his success at such a tender age – born in 1999, he has quickly become a fixture in Milan’s starting XI, with 12 clean sheets from 38 league games last season.

The youthful keeper also has four Italy caps to his name as well as 68 Serie A appearances – he has an Italian Super Cup winner’s medal to his name too, after Milan beat Juventus on penalties in the 2016 final following a 1-1 draw.

And it was Pogba, the former Juventus star now at Manchester United, who defended the young goalie on social media, suggesting Donnarumma would soon be the best in the world.

Donnarumma soon best in the 🌎 deserves only respect for all he's done until now 👊🏾 #forzaGigi — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) June 19, 2017

Serie A champions Juventus, La Liga winners Real Madrid and Premier League club Manchester United are all reportedly interested in the young stopper, who appears to be on his way out of the San Siro following an announcement by Milan.

In quotes carried by La Gazzetta dello Sport, club director Marco Fassone told a press conference: “We are disheartened. (Donnarumma’s agent) Mino Raiola has conveyed to me Donnarumma’s decision not to renew. It’s his final decision.”