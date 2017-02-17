Paul Pogba danced with his family to #LaPogbance after a Pogba-dominated Europa League game

Paul Pogba’s family are slowly taking over the world of football, and we absolutely love it.

Pogbas Paul and Florentin met during Manchester United’s Europa League last-16 tie against St Etienne this week, and there were Pogbas in attendance as well.

Paul’s not one to miss out on such an opportunity – this is what happens when you combine the 23-year-old’s love of family and social media.

C l'ambiance #lapogbance A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

C’est la Pogbance!

Quite a night for the Pogba family then, who watched United beat St Etienne 3-0 in what proved to be an entertaining game that United eventually dominated.

Mother Pogba played the diplomacy game pretty well in the stands, wearing a T-shirt version of the half-and-half scarf in support of her boys. How does the sponsorship deal work with those?

BLESSED #lapogbance tag your family, spread the love A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

And if you’re wondering what the third Pogba brother, Mathias, gets up to, he is also a professional footballer at Sparta Rotterdam. Other careers are available, chaps.