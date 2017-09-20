Paul Pogba certainly doesn’t look injured in his latest Instagram video…
Manchester United fans’ concerns that Paul Pogba could be out for months might be eased by the midfielder’s dancing in his latest Instagram video.
The 24-year-old had started the 2017/18 season in superb form, contributing two Premier League goals and three assists for United.
As such, he was rewarded for his fine start.
Merci for the player of the month votes #fridaymotivation @ManUtd #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/afxoI78M8K— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 8, 2017
However, just 19 minutes into a Champions League game against Basel, Pogba went off with a hamstring problem, and rumours circulated that he could be out for a lengthy period of time.
Manager Jose Mourinho sort of calmed things down after Sunday’s 4-0 win against Everton, saying: “I don’t know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days.”
However, months on the sidelines seem unlikely when you see just how well Pogba is moving on Instagram.
“Happiness is always there even injured..yaaaaah” Pogba wrote.
How long before fans see him back on the pitch?
