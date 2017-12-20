Paul O'Connell joins Ireland U20s in coaching role

Irish rugby legend Paul O’Connell will today take on a new role as an assistant coach with the Ireland U20 team, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

The appointment of the former Ireland and Munster star comes ahead of the festive fixtures against Leinster A and Munster A.

The 38-year-old is Ireland’s third most-capped player of all time and was an inspirational leader on the pitch. He has also recently acted as assistant to the Munster Academy’s head coach.

O’Connell announced his retirement from rugby in February 2016 after suffering an injury at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

