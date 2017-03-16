Paul O'Connell honoured with award for contribution to rugby

Sporting legend Paul O'Connell has been presented with an award honouring the contribution he has made to Irish rugby and his charity work.

Former Irish international rugby captain and Haven ambassador, Paul O’Connell, was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Rugby Award 2017 at the Six Nations Rugby Lunch in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel.

"I am deeply honoured to accept this award today, and, taking pride in my role as ambassador for Haven since 2012, it holds a particularly special meaning," he said.

"Rugby plays an incredibly important part in my life, so it was a real privilege to line out for Munster, Ireland and the Lions. I was immensely proud and humbled to stand as Captain of these teams, and to share some fantastic achievements with them."

Limerick native Paul O’Connell is widely celebrated as one of the greatest second rows in rugby history. The Irish team enjoyed unprecedented success in his time.

Having retired from professional rugby in February 2016, today Paul works as an advisor with the Munster Rugby Academy.

All funds raised at the Six Nations Rugby Lunch will go directly to Haven's long-term, sustainable programmes on the ground in Haiti.