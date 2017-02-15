Paul Kimmage refers to 'Munster tools'; Dave Kilcoyne is having none of it

Dave Kilcoyne has leapt to the defence of a Munster teammate and the provinces fans, with outspoken journalist Paul Kimmage the target for his annoyance.

Kimmage is a vociferous critic of non-Irish rugby players qualifying to play for the country under the International Rugby Board (IRB) residency rules.

South African-born CJ Stander is one such player and Kimmage said recently: “I don't want to see him playing for Ireland. I don't want to see it.”

Stander produced a hat-trick of tries against Italy at the weekend but that hasn’t done anything to change Kimmage’s mind.

When a Twitter user contacted him in relation to Stander, Kimmage was scathing in his response: “I used to think the Lance Armstrong fans were idiots...they're nothing compared to these one-eyed Munster tools.”

I used to think the Lance Armstrong fans were idiots...they're nothing compared to these one-eyed Munster tools. https://t.co/QwXBZpe9tl — Paul Kimmage (@PaulKimmage) February 14, 2017

An hour later Munster prop Kilcoyne answered, saying: “If you feel so strongly about it why don’t you come to Thomond Park and sort it out with a few of these “Munster tools”.”

Kilcoyne deleted the Tweet shortly afterwards, but not before it racked up plenty of likes and retweets.

Hmm, Paul, not sure you’re going to be hugely welcome in Thomond Park anytime soon.