Paul Keogan progresses to T-37 400m final at World Para Athletics Championships

Paul Keogan is through to tomorrow's T-37 400-metres final at the World Para Athletics Championships in London.

The Meath man has won his heat in 57.07 seconds.

Michael McKillop goes for his second medal of the week at the championships in London this evening.

The eight-time world champion is determined to make it a double in the T-37 1,500-metres final at 7.50pm.

Also, Deirdre Mongan competes in the F-53 shot final at 7.12pm this evening.