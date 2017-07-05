Paul Galvin shares photo with ex-Barca boss who helped inspire his clothing line

Two of sports most fashionable stars were united at last as Kerry legend Paul Galvin and Man City manager Pep Guardiola crossed paths.

Guardiola is currently in Ireland this week where he will have a Q&A with Rory McIlroy ahead of the Irish Open and it seems the Citizens boss may well be kitted out in Paul Galvin’s latest fashion offering.

The GAA star tweeted a photo of himself alongside Guardiola - clutching a Paul Galvin/Dunnes Stores bag.

It is a meeting that will no doubt have thrilled Galvin, as his fashion line is inspired by former Barcelona managers Pep Guardiola and Patrick O’Connell.

Speaking about the ’MISTER’ menswear collection to the Irish Examiner earlier this year, Galvin said:

"There is the storytelling aspect, which is Patrick’s story. And the style aspect is more about Guardiola or Mourinho in terms of the look."

Galvin added that dressing like a top manager can help younger men to project an image of confidence and success.

Paul Galvin exclusively for Dunnes Stores SpringSummer 2017. Blazer, €80; Charcoal crew neck knitwear, €35; Blue stripe shirt, €35; Suit trousers, €40. Pic: Lee Malone

We just hope Galvin gave Guardiola a good deal!