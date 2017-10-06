Paul Dunne remains in contention at Alfred Dunhill on good day for Irish

Back to Golf Sport Home

Paul Dunne has hit a round of 68 to remain well in contention at the half-way stage of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He’s currently in a tie for 4th on 9 under par, two behind leaders Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.

It’s been a mostly good day all round for the Irish players.

Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Gavin Moynihan have all moved up to 4 under.

Further down the leaderboard, Shane Lowry is on 1 under after a 75, and Rory McIlroy is back on 1 over.
KEYWORDS: Golf, Paul Dunne

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport