Paul Dunne remains in contention at Alfred Dunhill on good day for Irish

Paul Dunne has hit a round of 68 to remain well in contention at the half-way stage of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He’s currently in a tie for 4th on 9 under par, two behind leaders Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.

"Hopefully I can continue playing the way I am and have a chance to win on Sunday." @dunners11 (67-68 -9) pic.twitter.com/htQjMfoy0h — Alfred Dunhill Links (@dunhilllinks) October 6, 2017

It’s been a mostly good day all round for the Irish players.

Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Gavin Moynihan have all moved up to 4 under.

Further down the leaderboard, Shane Lowry is on 1 under after a 75, and Rory McIlroy is back on 1 over.