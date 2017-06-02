Paul Dunne misses Nordea Masters cut as Jamie Donaldson holds halfway lead

Paul Dunne has missed the cut at the Nordea Masters on the European Tour.

The Wicklow man shot a two-under round of 71 today to move to three-over but the cut is projected to be one-over.

Back-to-back rounds of 69 see Wales' Jamie Donaldson hold the 36-hole clubhouse lead by two strokes at eight-under.

Donaldson carded a second consecutive 69 at Barseback Golf and Country Club to reach eight under par, with Italy's Renato Paratore his nearest challenger on six under.

Englishmen Graeme Storm and Max Orrin and France's Benjamin Hebert are a shot further back, with defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick on three under after carding birdies on the last three holes in his 70.

Open champion and Barseback member Henrik Stenson carded a 72 to lie seven shots off the pace alongside fellow Swede and BMW PGA Championship winner Alex Noren, who returned a 70.

Donaldson reached a career high of 23rd in the world in 2014, the year in which he secured the winning point as Europe defeated the United States at Gleneagles to win a third successive Ryder Cup.