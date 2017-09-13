Patrice Evra’s Monday was spent helping Marseille’s homeless people
Patrice Evra has used Instagram to help build a reputation as possibly the world’s happiest man.
Rarely a Monday goes by without the former Manchester United defender, who at 36 is still playing in the French first division for Marseille, sharing a video meant to lift the spirits of his followers.
Here’s a classic of the genre.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to myself ????????????I swear it's too much in one minute video?????? you just have to repost the video in your account to wish me a happy birthday ??????mooooove your shoulder moooove???????????? don't try to do this in your car it's really dangerous??????????i can't breathe because I'm too excited of happiness ??????I need some fresh air ??????????????#ilovethisgame#happybirthday#mornings#monday#goodvibes#positivevibes#enjoylife#energy#crazy#madness#itsover#car#jamesbrown#ifeelgood#marsala#nice#monaco#manchesterunited#juventus#marseille#beapanda
Yep, there’s nobody quite like Evra.
But for his video this Monday the left-back did something a bit different, he helped highlight the number of homeless people on the streets of Marseille.
The city has a complicated history with its homeless population, having had to scrap a programme a few years ago that wanted homeless people to display an ID card in the shape of a yellow triangle, which would contain personal and medical information.
“Just enjoying my Monday in #marseille. The sad part of my journey it’s (sic) i found more than 12 homeless people in less than 30 minutes,” Evra wrote on Instagram.
Just enjoying my Monday in #marseille ?? The sad part of my journey it's i found more than 12 homeless people in less than 30 minutes ????what have you done today ..? Did you help somebody? Or did you just complaining and blaming someone else ..? I just feel blessed thanks god ???? happy Monday ♥?#helping #united #mondays #homeless #sharing #love #world #sadness #ilovethisgame #beapanda
The defender, who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League medal during his time in England, often uses his Instagram to promote causes he cares about.
Evra launched anti-racism campaign Be A Panda earlier this year, saying in a video at the time: “Be a Panda! It doesn’t matter if you are black or white, or what shape or size you are, we are all people and we must say no to racism or any other discrimination.”
