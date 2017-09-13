Patrice Evra’s Monday was spent helping Marseille’s homeless people

Patrice Evra has used Instagram to help build a reputation as possibly the world’s happiest man.

Rarely a Monday goes by without the former Manchester United defender, who at 36 is still playing in the French first division for Marseille, sharing a video meant to lift the spirits of his followers.

Here’s a classic of the genre.

Yep, there’s nobody quite like Evra.

But for his video this Monday the left-back did something a bit different, he helped highlight the number of homeless people on the streets of Marseille.

The city has a complicated history with its homeless population, having had to scrap a programme a few years ago that wanted homeless people to display an ID card in the shape of a yellow triangle, which would contain personal and medical information.

“Just enjoying my Monday in #marseille. The sad part of my journey it’s (sic) i found more than 12 homeless people in less than 30 minutes,” Evra wrote on Instagram.

The defender, who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League medal during his time in England, often uses his Instagram to promote causes he cares about.

Evra launched anti-racism campaign Be A Panda earlier this year, saying in a video at the time: “Be a Panda! It doesn’t matter if you are black or white, or what shape or size you are, we are all people and we must say no to racism or any other discrimination.”