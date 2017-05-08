Patrice Evra's enduring love for Mondays is just wonderful

Is there a human on the planet who enjoys Mondays more than Patrice Evra? We very much doubt it.

The Marseille defender has played top level football in England, France and Italy, winning trophies galore, and it seems to have put him in a permanently good mood.

Evra has the best Monday vibes.

After pulling some pretty sizeable sleep dust from his eyes, Evra begins to sing DJ Khaled’s I’m The One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne: “I love you all, because, I’m the one yeah,” he sings. “I’m the one yeah.”

We then get a little bit of classic Evra advice: “Look just smile, look!” Evra says. “It’s free, you don’t have to pay to take my energy.

“I love this game… have a nice day, I love you all, take care, don’t be jealous!”

And we think we might know why, in part, Patrice was so happy this week – the defender scored Marseille’s winning goal and his first goal of the season in a 2-1 win against third-place Nice.

Oh and he won man of the match as well.

All of which contributed to a very happy Evra on Monday – although as you may be aware, he loves Mondays anyway.
