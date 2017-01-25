Patrice Evra leaves Juventus to return to France

Marseille have announced the signing of Juventus defender Patrice Evra on an 18-month contract.

The former Manchester United left-back, now 35, had played a limited role for Serie A leaders Juventus this season, having previously helped them to two titles and the Champions League final in 2015.

Marseille, currently seventh in the Ligue 1 table, said Evra would be presented to the media on Thursday.

The club said in a statement: "Having completed his medical, France international Patrice Evra signed a contract on Wednesday evening with Marseille for a duration of 18 months."

After making his name at Monaco, the Senegal-born player won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with Manchester United, who sold him to Juventus in July 2014. He had been linked with a return to the English game but instead joins ambitious Marseille.

Evra remains a France international, earning 81 caps across his 13-year career with Les Bleus. He was briefly suspended from the national team after leading a player protest at the 2010 World Cup.