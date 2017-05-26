Patrice Evra celebrated his call up to Michael Carrick's testimonial with an innovative Beyonce cover

Patrice Evra’s Instagram account has gained something of a cult following – well, a cult of 2.1 million – and watching his latest post it’s easy to see why.

The Frenchman had just discovered he got the call up from his former club Manchester United to play in Michael Carrick’s testimonial – and decided to celebrate with a little song…

“I’m coming home Fergie” sung the 36-year-old, referencing United managerial legend Sir Alex Ferguson who will take charge of his old club for the friendly match.

“Can’t you see there’s no other team above you, what you gonna do when a player like me loves you,” went Evra’s intriguing rendition of Beyonce’s Hold Up – exquisite lyricism.

The left back spent eight years at United, winning five Premier League titles, three League Cups and a Champions League trophy in that time.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Since leaving in 2014 Evra enjoyed a successful spell with Juventus, winning the Italian Serie A twice, and now plays for French club Marseille.

Carrick joined the club in the same year as Evra. After spending 11 years at the club the 35-year-old’s testimonial may not necessarily be his last game for the club – but if you fancy watching it, it’s on Sunday June 4 at 4pm.