Pat Spillane expresses concern over Kerry management and team ahead of Mayo clash

After Mayo's easy win over Roscommon in the All-Ireland quarter-final replay, Kerry pundit Pat Spillane has expressed some concerns ahead of the Kingdom's clash with Mayo, writes Ciara Phelan.

Despite Kerry being the bookies favourites, Spillane is worried about "the ultra cautious approach" of Éamonn Fitzmaurice and the management team.

Writing in his Sunday World column, Spillane also criticised Kerry's defence and the pace of some players.

"The ultra-cautious approach of the team management, both in terms of tactics and personnel, worries me," Spillane said.

"They are likely to start only one player under 25 against Mayo, the half-forward line is picked more for their defensive qualities than their scoring ability, there are doubts over the pace of midfielders David Moran and Anthony Maher and their goal-scoring record is poor, they are averaging one per game.

"However, their big worry is defence - they coughed up four goal-scoring chances against both Galway and Cork. Kerry fans will remember how full back Mark Griffin was roasted by Andy Moran in the league and they are suspect when run at - which is Mayo's forte."

Tickets are still available online for next Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final clash at 3.30pm in Croke Park.