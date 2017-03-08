Paris St-Germain's special training-ground rondo is 100% squad goals in more ways than one

The rondo has become a staple training ground move of any semi-respectable super club these days, and Paris St-Germain are the latest to put their own twist on the drill.

Popularised by passing sides like Barcelona, the rondo demands the highest standard of quick, accurate passing from most of the team, as one or more players attempt to regain possession of the ball, often with no success.

We’ve not seen one like this before, though.

Some slick passing from the French side, which is easy on the eye by itself, but it’s the holding of the hands which draws the attention – that’s teamwork.

And it’s not just during training routines that PSG have been demonstrating their affection for one another – Serge Aurier shared this picture on social media to illustrate the love in the squad.

Too much ❤ in this Team ! 🖖🏾 PVNAM 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/9nBj9FGR1i — Serge Aurier (@Serge_aurier) March 8, 2017

All you need is love, guys – that and Edinson Cavani up front.