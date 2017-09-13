Paris and Los Angeles chosen to host 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games

Paris will host the 2024 Olympics and Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Games, the International Olympic Committee has confirmed.

The final decision today marks the first time the IOC has granted two Summer Olympics at once.

It came after a year's worth of dealmaking by IOC president Thomas Bach, who had only the two bidders left for the original prize, 2024, and could not bear to see either lose.

Both cities will host their third Olympics.

The Paris Games will come on the 100th anniversary of its last games - a milestone that would have made the French capital the sentimental favourite had only 2024 been up for grabs.

Los Angeles moved to 2028, and will halt a stretch of 32 years without a Summer Games in the United States.

In exchange for the compromise, LA will grab an extra US$300m or more that could help offset the uncertainties that lie ahead over an 11-year wait instead of seven.

Doing away with the dramatic flair that has accompanied these events in years past, there were no secret ballots and no dramatic reveals at the end of the voting.

Mr Bach simply asked for a show of hands from the audience, and when dozens shot up from the audience, and nobody raised their hand when he asked for objections, this was deemed a unanimous decision.

A ceremony that has long sparked parties in the plazas of winning cities - and crying in those of the losers - produced more muted, but still visible, shows of emotion.

Paris bid organiser Tony Estaguent choked up during the presentation before the vote.

"You can't imagine what this means to us. To all of us. It's so strong," he said.

Later, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo stood by Mr Bach's side and dabbed away tears as the vote was announced.