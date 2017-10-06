PaperTalk Extra: The Martin O'Neill question, concussion, GAA coverage and golfing glory

News of Martin O’Neill’s extended contract as Republic of Ireland manager was confirmed on Thursday evening.

The question is: Did O’Neill deserve an extension, especially one that was announced prior to Ireland’s final two World Cup qualifiers?

Ireland’s campaign comes under scrutiny on Irish Examiner Sport’s new podcast, #PaperTalk Extra.

Peter McNamara presents a show of shrewd and substantial views from analysts Rob McNamara (@whatrobdidnext) , Stephen Barry (@StphnBarry) and Michael Sheehan (@giosheehan).

The quartet evaluate the current topic of concussion in sport, particularly in soccer following Kevin Doyle’s recent retirement from the game.

The panel also discuss the importance of club GAA coverage on TV with eir Sport joining TG4 in engineering superb products from local grounds around the country.

Additionally, the group analyse the prospects of Irish golfers on Tour in 2018 in light of Paul Dunne’s stunning form.