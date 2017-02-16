Padraig Harrington off to a flying start at Genesis Open

Padraig Harrington has made an excellent start at golf's Genesis Open.

The three-time major winner has shot a four under-par opening round 67 in California.

Sam Saunders leads the field on 7 under tied in second place with US Open champion Dustin Johnson on 5 under.

Padraig Harrington is in the chasing pack with Billy Hurley III, Phil Mickelson, Pat Perez, Branden Grace and Kevin Na.

Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry both parred their opening holes.
