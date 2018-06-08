Paddy Jackson has been signed to French club Perpignan

Former Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson has been signed to French side Perpignan.

Paddy Jackson.

The 26-year-old's contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster was revoked in April following a review into his behaviour after he was acquitted on rape charges.

Perpignan sporting Christian Lanta told the French club's website: "Paddy Jackson, in the tradition of Irish 10s, knows how to bring his individual qualities to benefit the collective.

"He is a proven kicker, a talented playmaker, Paddy can bring his international experience to the team."

