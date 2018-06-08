Paddy Jackson has been signed to French club Perpignan

Back to Rugby Sport Home

Former Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson has been signed to French side Perpignan.

Paddy Jackson.

The 26-year-old's contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster was revoked in April following a review into his behaviour after he was acquitted on rape charges.

Perpignan sporting Christian Lanta told the French club's website: "Paddy Jackson, in the tradition of Irish 10s, knows how to bring his individual qualities to benefit the collective.

"He is a proven kicker, a talented playmaker, Paddy can bring his international experience to the team."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport