Pablo Zabaleta welcomed former team-mate Joe Hart to West Ham in his own way

After Joe Hart joined West Ham on a season-long loan, the two-time Premier League champion received quite the introduction from his former Manchester City colleague Pablo Zabaleta.

Taking part in training ahead of the 2017/18 season, where Hart will make his return to the Premier League after a year at Torino, Zabaleta was in no mood to go easy on his team-mate.

This is harsh, but what a goal.

"Welcome to West Ham, my friend." 😂 pic.twitter.com/M1r94rcQq9 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 20, 2017

The 32-year-old full-back was teed up before volleying superbly past the England goalkeeper, yelling: “Welcome to West Ham, my friend!”

It’s fair to say that fans of both Manchester City and West Ham appreciated the moment, with City fans missing him…

Gotta love zabba!! Please look after him 💙 — Linzi (@LinziNatasha) July 20, 2017

… and West Ham fans looking forward to watching him this season.

Love Zaba already 😂😂 — MR ⚒ (@WHU_MR2013) July 20, 2017

Some fans were a little concerned it wasn’t in Hart’s best interests to have a volley smashed past him at his new club.

What a way to build Hart's confidence 😂 great finish 👍⚒ — Richard Tulk (@RichardTulk) July 20, 2017

So here are some brilliant saves to remind you what the 30-year-old can do.

⚽️ 302 #PL appearances

🚫 119 clean sheets

👐 4 Golden Gloves

🏆 2 Premier League titles



Enjoy some of Joe Hart’s best saves… pic.twitter.com/Bol66RadVr — Premier League (@premierleague) July 18, 2017

Will Zabaleta and Hart help West Ham back into the top half of the league table?