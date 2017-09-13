‘Overweight’ Carlos Tevez won’t play for Shanghai Shenhua until he gets fit

Carlos Tevez is "overweight" and will not play for Shanghai Shenhua again until he improves his fitness, according to the club's caretaker manager Wu Jingui.

Striker Tevez, who is reportedly the world's highest-paid player on €721,500 a week, has struggled for form in China and has only scored twice in 11 appearances.

The 33-year-old former Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham forward joined Shenhua from Boca Juniors on December 29 last year.

He has been recovering from a muscle injury in his native Argentina, but on his return to China has been told he needs to get in shape in order to play.

"I will not pick him right now. He's not ready physically. He's not fit to play," Wu told the South China Morning Post.

"He is overweight, along with (Fredy) Guarin. I have to take responsibility for the team and the players as well.

"If you are unable do your utmost to play, there's no point in picking you. I have coached lots of big stars, and my players are never picked on reputation."

Shenhua, who are 11th in the Super League, named Wu caretaker after former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet resigned earlier this week.