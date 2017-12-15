Over 400 GAA stars unite to fight homelessness crisis

Over 400 current and former inter-county football, hurling and camogie players are joining forces to raise money and awareness for the homeless.

The group, Gaelic Voices for Change, are holding a solidarity sleep-out in 13 locations around the country from 6pm to 6am this Saturday.

Former Cork footballer Valerie Mulcahy is among those taking part in a charity sleepout this weekend

Gaelic Voices for Change hope to raise €120,000 for charities north and south as well as draw attention to the homelessness crisis.

Those involved believe that the GAA is based on community values and want to use their voices to support the vulnerable members in society.

As well as towns and cities in Ireland there are sleepouts taking place in Boston, New York and one former player is even doing it alone in Quebec, Canada.

New Dublin hurling manager Pat Gilroy will join his squad while the Clare hurling team will join the Limerick event.

The Carlow women’s football team and Laois hurlers are also participating as squads.

Want my boots I wore this season?

Donate any amount (card needed) 👉 https://t.co/zb6Fwmokbe (or donate to any other charity in some way) to support the #HOMELESSNESS crisis in Ireland this Christmas. Reply with screenshot/photo & ill pick a random winner Sunday evening! RT pic.twitter.com/dAk8VGtfZe — Jonny Cooper (@jcoops) December 15, 2017

Funds raised will go to charities supporting the homeless including Peter McVerry Trust, St Vincent de Paul Ireland, the Simon Communities, Focus Ireland and the Capuchin Day Centre, Cope Galway, Thomand House and Novas in Limerick, and the Welcome Organisation in Belfast.

Former Cork footballer Valerie Mulcahy said: "“I’m delighted to support this campaign.

"I feel like it’s important to use our voices as players and help those that are vulnerable in our society, not turn our back on them.

"That is why I am taking part and doing what I can to help. It’s not acceptable to have people homeless in Ireland. Gaelic Games are built on communities, with a collective sense of belonging and supporting your neighbour.

"This sleepout is a wider expression of that ethos by the players involved, extending a helping hand to others in our community.”

Those who would like to donate online can do so on the group’s website.