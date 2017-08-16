Over €10,000 raised for severely injured players through Women's Rugby World Cup

The Women's Rugby World Cup Ticket Exchange programme has raised €10,000 for charity in the first two days of the play at UCD, writes Stephen Barry.

Over 700 day tickets for sold-out games were re-issued from fans leaving the venues to fans seeking entry for later games.

The money raised goes to the IRFU Charitable Trust, which benefits severely injured players.

33 former players, most of whom are wheelchair bound and have some form of permanent paralysis, currently benefit from the Trust.

Alison Miller celebrates scoring a try for Ireland against Japan.

With another day’s play to take place at UCD on Thursday before the semi-finals and finals take place in Belfast next week, more money is set to be raised for the cause.

“We are absolutely delighted with the success of the ticket exchange programme, which has raised €10,000, so far, for the IRFU Charitable Trust,” said Tournament Director Garrett Tubridy.

“Fans have been fantastic in returning the tickets they don't intend using for later games, allowing more fans to support their teams and to get a taste of the top quality rugby action, while raising funding for injured players.

“There is a great spirit of rugby friendship though-out the tournament, with fans from across the world enjoying the fanzone and the carnival atmosphere of the games.

“So far over 700 additional fans have accessed sold-out games through the Ticket Exchange programme, and with a crucial round of matches coming on day three in UCD we are confident that more fundraising can be achieved through ticket exchange.”