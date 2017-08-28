Ousmane Dembele's switch to Barca completed

Ousmane Dembele has formally completed his €146m move to Barcelona and been paraded on the pitch at the Nou Camp.

Around 17,000 fans attended Barca's official unveiling ceremony for the 20-year-old France winger, whose switch from Borussia Dortmund was announced on Friday.

The fee agreed between the two clubs - an initial €104.5m with add-ons potentially taking it to €146m - makes the player the second most expensive in history.

It is eclipsed only by Neymar's €216.6m move from Barca to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Dembele was filmed by the club arriving at Barcelona's training ground on Monday and undergoing his medical. He then formally signed his five-year contract before being presented at the Nou Camp.

Dembele said: "I am very happy to be here in Barcelona. I have come here to win titles and am looking forward to integrating into the team."

🔊 Dembélé: "I'm delighted to find myself at the best club in the world. A dream come true and I'll battle to win all the trophies I can" pic.twitter.com/9q0HtE9ayk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 28, 2017

He added at a later press conference: "Barcelona is the best club in the world and I am looking forward to playing with some of the best players in the world such as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. I will do everything possible to contribute to this team."

Dembele has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since breaking into the Rennes team in September 2015. He was named Ligue 1 young player of the year in 2016 and moved to Dortmund for €14m just 12 months ago.