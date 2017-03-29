‘Our hearts and prayers go out to the Hanleys’: Aussie Rules duo's younger brother dies

By Stephen Barry

Tributes have been paid to Tommy Hanley, the younger brother of Aussie Rules duo Pearce and Cian, who has died, aged 16.

Hanley died yesterday surrounded by his family at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, following a battle with cancer.

His brothers Pearce (28) and Cian (21) had been granted leave by their clubs, Gold Coast and Brisbane Lions respectively, to travel home.

Hanley’s hometown GAA club, Ballaghaderreen, paid tribute to “a wonderful young man who will be missed by all”.

Senator John O’Mahony, a former teacher at the Hanley’s school, St Nathy’s Secondary School in Ballaghaderreen, told The Mayo News, “There is huge sympathy in the club and in the area.

“A young person taken at that stage of their life is very difficult to get to grips with.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to the Hanleys.”

A number of inter-county footballers also passed on their condolences.

Tommy Hanley’s funeral will take place at 12pm on Friday at St Nathy's Cathedral, Ballaghaderreen.
