Ouch! Watch the moment this wicketkeeper gets a cricket bat accidentally thrown into his face

Of all the things getting chucked about in a cricket game, a bat isn’t exactly the first thing that would spring to mind. But don’t tell that to wicketkeeper Phil Nevill, because that’s exactly what was thrown into his face.

Wicket keeper Peter Nevill gets a cricket bat in the face and a suspected fractured jaw. pic.twitter.com/Mmrc6rnl6B — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 17, 2017

Nevill was playing for the Melbourne Renegades when Adelaide Strikers batsman Brad Hodge accidentally let his bat slip from his grip and it launched right into the face of the unsuspecting wicketkeeper.

Nevill leaves the field for some attention, and hopefully a quick recovery #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/GvWxmwDGxo — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2017

Who knew that the Big Bash (BBL) was so brutal? Nevill suffered a burst blood vessel in his cheek, and although scans were inconclusive, he may very well have a fractured jaw.

Peter Nevill taken to hospital for x-rays after being struck by bat. Fears are he suffered a fracture to the jaw #BBL06 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2017

Unfortunately for Nevill, it looks unlikely that he’ll be able to play for the rest of the BBL season – and people are really feeling his pain.

We might stick to watching cricket on the telly for the time being.