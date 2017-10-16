Video: Cork City lose their roof as Storm Ophelia strengthens grip on Ireland

The roof of Cork City’s Turner’s Cross stadium has partially collapsed as Storm Ophelia batters the country.

Footage shared online shows winds lifting the roof on a section of the Derrynane Road stand.

Video of Derrynane roof pic.twitter.com/NqjDLuV1ks — Ethan McCarthy (@EthanMcC90) October 16, 2017

It is one of a number of buildings damaged by the storm, a former hurricane, which has travelled from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean.

Met Eireann has described the storm as the most powerful to have ever been so far east in the Atlantic on record. It issued a “status red” weather alert.

Three people in three counties have been confirmed dead in incidents related to Storm Ophelia.

Gardaí said that a man died in Ravensdale, Dundalk after a car he was in was struck by a tree at around 2.45pm.

In Cahir, Co Tipperary, a man in his 30s, was killed in a chainsaw accident when he was trying to clear a tree downed by the violent winds.

Visible satellite images of Storm #Ophelia

Data from 10am to 2:15pm pic.twitter.com/wSg0CBuM0V — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017

Earlier, a woman died when a tree fell on to her car in severe winds. The Garda said the driver was in her mid 50s and was travelling outside Aglish village in Co Waterford when she was killed.

A female passenger, in her 70s, was also injured and taken to Waterford Regional Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gusts of 92mph (148kph) have been recorded on the south west coast.

One of the first places to feel the brunt of Ophelia was Cape Clear, the country's southernmost island.

Cape Clear Island B&B posted a video on Twitter showing the wind picking up on Monday morning.

Trees and power lines are down across Kerry and Cork as the storm makes its way across the country.

Images from our Roches Point weather webcam.

Trees are coming down.

Roches Point has a mean wind speed of 111km/h

Gusts of 156km/h#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/NEsTvuob6M — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017

Some 360,000 homes and businesses are without power as the storm ploughs northwards.