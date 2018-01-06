Here is how the games in Spain and Italy finished

Diego Costa scored in a 2-0 win over Getafe while Lazio's Ciro Immobile scored four goals against SPAL.

Lazio 5 - SPAL 2

Ciro Immobile scored four goals as Lazio blitzed SPAL 5-2 to take fourth place in the Serie A table.

After Luis Alberto opened the scoring in Ferrara, Mirco Antenucci promptly replied from the penalty spot for the relegation-threatened hosts.

Ciro Immobile vs Spal:



4 shots

4 goals



Ciro Immobile vs Spal:

4 shots
4 goals

Clinical finishing.

The one-time Leeds player would claim his brace on the half-hour mark, but rampant Immobile plundered a first-half hat-trick thanks to assists from three different players as Lazio went full throttle.

Immobile brought up his 20th goal of the season, surpassing Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi in the scoring charts, when tucking away Stefan Radu's headed assist in the 51st minute.

League leaders Napoli struggled to break down lowly Hellas Verona - the prolific Dries Mertens hit a post early on - but Kalidou Koulibaly and Jose Callejon notched after half-time to secure a 2-0 win.

Walter Mazzarri delivered a convincing victory on his debut in the Torino dugout as Bologna were beaten 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

The former Inter Milan and Watford boss replaced Sinisa Mihajlovic on Thursday and his reign started brightly with Lorenzo De Silvestri heading the opener before the break.

Salvatore Sirigu saved Erick Pulgar's penalty and M'Baye Niang soon sat the same Bologna player down with some trickery to double Torino's lead. Iago Falque confirmed the outcome.

Leonardo Bonucci opened his league account for AC Milan to boost the Rossoneri to an overdue victory, 1-0 against Crotone at San Siro.

The former Juventus defender made the most of a fumble from goalkeeper Alex Cordaz and Milan were denied a second goal from Franck Kessie as a result of a video assistant referee review.

Having failed to win any of their opening 18 top-flight games, promoted Benevento made it back-to-back triumphs by coming from behind to defeat 10-man Sampdoria 3-2.

Gianluca Caprari's opener for Samp in first-half stoppage time was a familiar setback for basement boys Benevento but their hero in last week's historic win over Chievo, Massimo Coda, hit back.

He levelled in the 69th minute when Nicolas Viola picked him out and, after Jacopo Sala saw red for Samp, Coda powered a free-kick beyond Emiliano Viviano.

The embarrassment was complete for Samp when teenager Enrico Brignola rubber-stamped the win, although Polish substitute Dawid Kownacki jangled nerves with a Blucerchiati reply at the death.

Elsewhere, Genoa downed Sassuolo 1-0 thanks to Andrey Galabinov's goal.

Atlético Madrid 2 - Gatafe CF 0

Diego Costa was sent off in his first LaLiga appearance since returning to Atletico Madrid after picking up a second yellow card for his celebrations after scoring in a 2-0 win over Getafe.

Former Chelsea striker Costa doubled Atletico’s lead at the Wanda Metropolitano when he slotted home a low cross from the right in the 68th minute.

The Spain international then rushed off to celebrate in among the Atletico fans behind the goal, but when he returned to the pitch he was shown a second yellow card by the referee.

Costa, who only minutes before had been booked for raising his arms while being challenged by Djene Dakonam, looked bemused at the official’s decision and stood still for a while, but in the end had no choice but to exit the pitch.

Costa’s goal was his second in two matches for Atletico, having also netted in the 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Lleida in midweek. That was his first appearance since returning to the Rojiblancos from Chelsea last summer, with the Spanish side unable to register any new players until this month due to a FIFA-imposed transfer ban.

The 29-year-old almost notched another early on in Saturday’s derby - his first LaLiga game since 2014 - with a long-range effort that fizzed just over.

WATCH: It was typical Diego Costa on his first start for Atletico Madrid since returning!



He scored the home side's second of the match before being given his marching orders...🙈



Harsh from the referee? 🔴



More: https://t.co/0cv7K9jlLz pic.twitter.com/n6JEmKLMeb — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 6, 2018

Costa then set up Antoine Griezmann for a shot that went narrowly wide before the France ace played in Angel Correa to open the scoring in the 18th minute, the Argentinian firing past Damian Martinez with the outside of his foot.

Getafe had chances to net themselves, with Angel Rodriguez fluffing an attempted lob when the game was goalless and Amath Diedhiou wasting a chance to equalise, but Costa’s second-half strike left them with too big a mountain to climb - even with the combative striker’s early bath.