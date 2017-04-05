Funding for IABA High Performance Unit cut by €200k following Rio

The IABA High Performance Unit has seen its funding cut by €200,000.

Today's Sport Ireland review claimed there were fundamental weaknesses in the High Performance setup that led to boxing's poor showing at the Rio Olympics.

It says senior personnel within the IABA agree that fundamental change is required.

Sports in which Ireland won medals - sailing and rowing - along with athletics, swimming and gymnastics have seen their funding increase.

Speaking in Dublin today at the launch of the review Minister of State for Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, said: “The ‘Rio Review’ gives us an invaluable insight into Ireland’s preparations and performances at the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games. T

“The recommendations of the ‘Rio Review’ provide important insights on possible changes to our high performance system if we are to experience such successes, and many more, in the future.”

Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey, said: “The ‘Rio Review’ reflects the views of all the key players within Ireland’s high performance system. The findings and recommendations of the review are fully endorsed by Sport Ireland.”

Rio Review says boxing programme needs to change or fail again