FA Cup replay wrap: 9-man Chelsea rely on penalties; Wigan stun Bournemouth; Swansea see off Wolves

Chelsea have beaten Norwich in a penalty shoot-out to win their FA Cup third-round replay at Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshuayi gave Chelsea the lead before Norwich equalised thanks an injury-time Jamal Lewis header.

Chelsea had Pedro and Alvaro Morata sent off in extra-time as the teams finished level at 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Pic: PA

Penalties from Willian, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard took Chelsea through to a fourth-round home tie against Newcastle, to be played on January 28.

League One leaders Wigan stunned top-flight Bournemouth with a thumping 3-0 win in the FA Cup third round.

The Latics secured a fourth-round home tie against West Ham thanks to goals from Sam Morsy, Dan Burn and Callum Elder’s goals below.

Both sides made changes for the replay but Bournemouth’s fans were left unimpressed by their team’s efforts.

Morsy tucked in a rebound from 12 yards to give the hosts the lead at half-time, and Burn and Elder struck within three second-half minutes to complete the Cherries’ humiliation.

Jordan Ayew scored a goal reminiscent of Ricky Villa for Tottenham in the 1981 final replay as Swansea beat Wolves 2-1.

Ayew burst into the area, cutting one way and the other as he evaded six challenges before slotting past keeper Will Norris.

Diogo Jota equalised for Championship leaders Wolves but three minutes later Wilfried Bony won it for the Swans, who head to Notts County in round four.