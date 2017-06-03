Dublin v Carlow: The David v Goliath clash is upon us

A David versus Goliath is underway at O'Moore Park this evening as Dublin take on Carlow in the quarter-finals of the Leinster Football Championship.

Update 7.20pm: 20 mins in and Dublin lead by 6pts to 2.

Earlier: The Dubs are aiming aiming for their 7th straight Leinster title, are overwhelming favourites to reach the last four at the expense of the South East minnows.

Carlow sprung a surprise earlier in the Championship with an impressive win over neighbours Wexford in the 1st round.

Throw-in in Portlaoise is at 7pm and follow hlaf time and full time updates here with full match reaction throughout the evening on site.