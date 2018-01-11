Conor McGregor and Daniel Kinahan ridicule Floyd Mayweather’s ’€900,000 bounty’ jibe

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s ’Money Fight’ may be in the past, but the pair have renewed hostilities online, writes Stephen Barry.

McGregor attracted headlines last November as reports linked him to an alleged brawl in a Crumlin pub during which a senior Kinahan gang member was injured.

Mayweather posted a picture of one such headline on social media last night, which read ’Conor McGregor allegedly punched a member of the Irish cartel and may have a €900,000 bounty on his head’.

The 50-0 boxer added: "I already f***** you up in 2017 now they about to f*** you up in 2018. You’re about to start your new year off with a bang".

I already fucked you up in 2017 now they about to fuck you up in 2018. You’re about to start your new year off with a bang 🔪🔨⛏💣⚰️ pic.twitter.com/upaRfLbgvJ — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 10, 2018

McGregor was quick to hit back, saying "I am the cartel".

I am the cartel. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 10, 2018

Then, Daniel Kinahan, the elder son of Christy Kinahan, weighed in on the matter.

Tweeting from his private account for the first time in two months, Kinahan wrote: "Now now @floydmayweather should not believe all you read in the paper, must be looking for a rematch against @TheNotoriousMMA".